The Third Sub Episode 1: Intro, latest Whitecaps news, meeting the new guys and more

In their first-ever episode of ‘The Third Sub’, co-hosts Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan kick off their brand-new show with an episode introducing themselves and the podcast, as they dive right into things on their 1st recording.

They start out by looking at the latest news in Whitecaps land, with reports from training, before shifting into a look at all of the new faces to join the team this offseason. They also talk about the mood surrounding this team so far at training camp, and what to expect from some of the faces new and old around the club, before rounding off the episode with some other news and notes from around MLS and the Canadian Premier League.

You can find the podcast below, with it curently only being available on Spotify and Soundcloud for now. We have submitted it to Google Play and Itunes, but as of publishing we await confirmation, so we’ll update if anything new happens.

Enjoy, and stay tuned for future episodes!

Like this: Like Loading...