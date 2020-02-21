The Third Sub Episode 2: Whitecaps win a game, CanMNT schedule one, and some way too early predictions

In their second episode of the Third Sub, Alex and Sam are back with the latest and greatest news in the Whitecaps World.

They start things off by breaking down the two Whitecaps exhibition matches from this past week, before looking at who and what stood out, both positively and negatively.

After that, they jump into a look at the Canadian National Team, who announced they’ll be coming to Victoria, by breaking down how important these matches could be for smaller cities in the future.

The episode then rounds off with some other Canadian Soccer talk, Canadian Premier League chatter and some way-too-early Whitecaps award predictions.

You can now find the podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Music, with Google Play still awaiting confirmation. All of the respective links can be found below.

Hope you enjoy this 2nd show, and we’ll see you again in a week for the next episode!

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-third-sub/id1499044822

