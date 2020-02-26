The Third Sub Episode 3: Let the games begin for the Vancouver Whitecaps

In their 3rd episode of the Third Sub, Alex and Sam are back to take a look at the start of the Vancouver Whitecaps season, which gets underway this weekend, as they take on Sporting Kansas City.

Ahead of that game, they take a look back at preseason so far, before looking at some of the storylines this week at training, rounding things off with a look at SKC.

They then dive into some Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer talk, as they look at the busy week for the sport in the country.

As usual, you can find them on Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud, but stay tuned, as this may be the last episode on Soundcloud (still sorting that out). We are now also finally on Google Play!

(Some of the platforms may take a bit longer to update and add this 3rd episode, as we upload the episode to Soundcloud, before the other platforms pick it up)

https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NzgwNjA4NjQ0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-third-sub/id1499044822

