The Third Sub Episode 4: Vancouver Whitecaps lose to SKC, but at least help is on the way

In the 4th episode of the Third Sub, Alex and Sam are back, this time to dissect the first Whitecaps MLS game of 2020. They start things off by picking over the bones of a tough opening day loss against SKC, where the ‘Caps exposed some new and old flaws, before looking at some of the positives of the match, both on and off the field.

Then, in their newest segment, the ‘Third Sub of the Game”, they rate the performance (or lack thereof) by that weekend’s Third Sub, before jumping into a preview of next week’s clash against the LA Galaxy, while also answering some important questions. Will some new tactics help? Are the new guys going to be saviours? Is LA as good as people think? They answer all of that, and more.

The show then rounds off with some other MLS chat, CPL talk and Canadian Women’s National team chatter.

What will push Alex to become blonde and swim across the Burrard inlet? How does Sam describe opening weekend in 1 phrase? What’s the final verdict on this week’s ‘Third Sub of the Game”?

All of that and more can be found in this episode.

As usual, we can be found on Soundcloud, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

Hope you enjoy, and we’ll see you next week for episode 5!

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...