The Third Sub Episode 5: Vancouver Whitecaps play out of this Galaxy down in LA

Here is the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this 5th installation of the show, Alex and Sam are back for more, this time breaking down the Whitecaps huge win over LA on the weekend. After it seemed like the sky was falling a week ago, things are looking up in Vancouver, with the victory playing a big part in that.

They start by breaking down the game, before looking ahead to next week’s clash with the Colorado Rapids. They also look at how the ‘Caps depth situation is currently looking, before rounding things off with a look at COVID-19, a look around MLS and a quick word on Canadian soccer.

Can the Whitecaps repeat the trick against the Rapids? How did they rate their Third Sub of the game in one word? May we see MLS games cancelled really soon?

All of that, and more, can be found in this latest episode.

As usual, we can be found on Soundcloud, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...