The Third Sub Episode 6: Adjusting to social distancing without the Vancouver Whitecaps

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this one, Alex and Sam are back to discuss post-MLS life, as they report on what it’s like to be a sportswriter without sports, with everyone currently finding themselves having to exercise social distancing due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

They also argue about the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, look at Alex’s Football Manager odyssey, see what Carl Robinson is up to and more, before teasing some new guests for next week’s episode.

You can find all of that (and more) at the links below, and stay tuned for next week's edition of the Third Sub!

As usual, we can be found on Soundcloud, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public.

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

