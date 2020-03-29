The Third Sub Episode 7.1: Photography, Canada Soccer, Whitecaps and more with Keveren Guillou

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

This time, Alex and Sam are back with their first guest (as promised last week), BTS’s own Keveren Guillou. In the first part of their podcast (part 2 coming soon!), they chat about Keveren’s photographic exploits, the future of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National team, how COVID-19 is affecting global football and more.

In an uncertain landscape, it’s too early to project how some of that stuff may end up shaping up, but from what we’ve seen, there is no shortage of questions to be asked, and they try to answer some of them.

Stay tuned for part 2 of Keveren’s appearance later this week.

As usual, we can be found on Soundcloud, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

