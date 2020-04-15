The Third Sub Episode 10: The need for a CPL Players Union, Anthony Blondell, MLS plans and more

Welcome to our 10th episode of the Third Sub!

We’re very excited to have hit double digits in episodes for our show, and we hope to continue and ramp up our audio content as the year progresses along.

In this 10th episode, Alex and Sam take a step back and dive into some more serious topics, as they discuss the Anthony Blondell situation that has come to light recently, before taking a look back at the 2008 Whitecaps Women’s scandal, just over one year after Ciara McCormack’s blog post was first published.

Then after a short break, they then break down the need for a Canadian Premier League Union, before jumping in and analyzing different possibilities for a return to play in MLS, whenever that ends up being.

It’s a heavy episode, so strap up, get locked in, and have a listen.

We’ll be back with a lighter bonus episode later in the week, so stay tuned for that!

As usual, we can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find our first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...