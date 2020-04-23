The Third Sub Episode 11: MLS feeling some heat, PFACan sees the light of day, and an ode to the old ‘Caps

Welcome back to another Episode of the Third Sub!

In this 11th episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time to look at the latest Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS, CPL and international soccer news.

First, they take a look at MLS, and the heat that the league is currently facing with some recent declarations, and how that could affect the CBA. They then pivot up towards Canada, where the players there have finally banded together and officially unionized, giving them a seat at the bargaining table.

They also look at how the proposed ‘return to play’ scenarios in Germany and South Korea could impact other leagues, the disbanding of the MLS DA system, and make an ode to better days in Whitecaps land.

