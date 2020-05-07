The Third Sub Episode 13: A look at what’s new with the Vancouver Whitecaps (ft. David Milinkovic)

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back once again, this time to dive into all things Whitecaps in an all ‘Caps special. While they did not touch on the recent incident surrounding Yordy Reyna and Jhesser Khmiri’s foray into public soccer, as this was recorded before it came out, they touched on a myriad of other subjects surrounding the ‘Caps.

From the Whitecaps recent initiatives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a look at Whitecaps DP’s new and old, this episode is about all things Whitecaps, both in terms of news and memories, as news surrounding the club continues to swirl.

And to round off the episode, there is a special interview, as Alex had the opportunity to interview Whitecaps winger David Milinkovic with Beau Chevalier of BG Media. If you haven’t read the interview in writing form, you can do so here, but if you want to hear the whole thing in audio form, we have you covered in this episode.

