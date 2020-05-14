The Third Sub Episode 14: The KLeague returns, MLS restarts training and CPL makes huge transfer

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this one, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to discuss some lighter soccer subjects, at least compared to some of the news that had been emerging the past couple episodes.

They take a look at the official return of the KLeague, with a special look at how Doneil Henry fared, before taking a look at how the Whitecaps are handling a return to individual training, as they started doing this week.

After that, they look ahead to the return of the Bundesliga, analyze the news that CONCACAF is planning to alter it’s World Cup qualifying format, and touch on the Yordy Reyna and Jhesser Khmiri incident that made waves at the end of last week.

As usual, we can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find our first two episodes there, if interested.)

