The Third Sub Episode 15: The Bundesliga returns, CPL considering hub solution, MLS as well

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this episode, Alex and Sam kick things off with a look at their impressions of the Bundesliga’s return, and how they thought the games that they saw this weekend went. Could it be a template for other leagues to follow? It will depend on a multitude of factors, but the early returns look positive.

After that, they shifted things over to some KLeague talk, as the South Korean league continues to play on, with the games there remaining as entertaining as ever.

In the 2nd part of the show, the talk shifts back to North America, where both the CPL and MLS are considering a hub solution to help facilitate a return, as the CPL now seems likelier to consider such an outcome, with somewhere like Victoria an early frontrunner for that, while the MLS continues their talks about potentially using Orlando in a similar manner.

To round off the show, they then take a look at some MLS kit talk, wax nostalgic about the potential of having your own unique stadium, and ask themselves some tough hypothetical questions.

As usual, we can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. We are also now on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find us on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find our first two episodes there, if interested.)

