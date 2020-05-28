The Third Sub Episode 16: Breaking down the impending returns of the MLS, CPL and NWSL

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time to discuss the American and Canadian soccer scene as a whole, as various leagues within the two countries prepare for a return.

They start with a look at the MLS plan for a return, with Orlando remaining as the likely hub city solution there, before shifting towards the return of the CPL, where various hub city candidates have not yet been whittled down, and teams await a return to individual training.

Lastly, they take a look at the one North American league that has officially announced a return, the NWSL, and how their idea for a return can inspire others to follow suit, while also boosting women’s soccer interest in both Canada and the US.

To wrap up the episode, they then take a tour of the week that was in Bundesliga and KLeague action, where Alphonso Davies and Doneil Henry continued to shine for their various clubs, while the quality of play ramps up across the board.

As usual, the Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...