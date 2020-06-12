The Third Sub Episode 18: Breaking down the MLS’s ‘Return to Play’ tournament

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time to discuss the return of MLS! With the news that the North American soccer circuit is planning to return next month in Orlando, they take a look at the positives and negatives of this ‘Return to Play’ tournament, both from a competitive and health protocol standpoint.

Is this tournament a risk? They share their thoughts on that question, and many more.

They also take a look at how this affects the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are getting set to take this tournament really seriously, thanks to some of the incentives provided in terms of a prize pot and a potential CONCACAF Champions League spot.

After that, to round off the episode, they take a look at their weekly Bundesliga and K-League wrap up, before teasing some new content to come during the next couple of weeks.

As usual, the Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

