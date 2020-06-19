The Third Sub Episode 19: Analyzing the departures of Mark Pannes and Kenneth Heiner-Moller (Feat: Harjeet Johal)

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub!

In this special episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time joined by Harjeet Johal, A.K.A Har Journalist, a local Vancouver journalist who covers the Whitecaps, the Canada Women’s national team and more, with bylines in ProSoccerUSA, The Equalizer, Daily Hive and more!

To kick things off, they take a look at the departure of CEO Mark Pannes from the Vancouver Whitecaps, and the shockwaves that move has sent throughout the club. Har shares what she’s heard from the inside, with this move blindsiding many, both inside and outside of the team. After years of frustration, this appears to have been the straw that broke many people’s backs, and we take a look at why that is the case.

Can the ‘Caps come back from this? Is it time to sell? Is that even possible? Can new dual CEO and Sporting Director, Axel Schuster, handle the responsibility of his new job? They look at these questions, and many more, in the first part of the show.

After, talk shifts to MLS, where the plans for the ‘Return to Play’ tournament continues to ramp up down in Orlando, with the official draw for the competition having been completed last week. They take a look at the draw itself, and why it’s ridiculous to call it “a random draw”, before voicing their concerns with the safety of players considering Florida’s handling of COVID-19 recently.

Lastly, the talk shifts over to Canada’s Women’s National Team, who made a big move last week by parting ways with head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller, coach of over 2 years now. Har shares her thoughts on the move, and what she is looking for from a next head coach, who will have a busy next couple of years of preparation, with the 2021 Olympics and 2023 World Cup coming up. As Canada’s quest for their first major trophy continues, whoever is hired will have to find a way to push this team over a hump that they’ve never quite been able to get over.

As is customary, the episode rounds off with Alex’s and Sam’s ‘Around the World’ segment, where they catch up on all things global soccer, including the Bundesliga, the Premier League and the K-League.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

