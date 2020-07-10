The Third Sub Episode 22: Previewing the Vancouver Whitecaps at MLS is Back

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this 22nd episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to discuss the Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of their debut in the MLS is Back tournament!

From the squad, which was released this past week, to the schedule and group opponents, they take a look at their thoughts on the ‘Caps ahead of this competition, which officially got underway this past week.

Speaking of that, they also take a look at their early impressions from what they’ve seen so far in this tournament, which as of recording had only been 3 games, as they share what they like, and also dislike, about the league’s return so far.

From giving thumbs up to the quality of play and the Black Lives Matter protests, to thumbs down for the excessive advertisements and the weird rules, they share what’s on their mind for MLS is Back tournament. Considering the rocky buildup, it’s been a good start so far, so they cross their fingers and hope that it stays that way.

Stay tuned for the next episode, as well, as Alex and Sam will bring in some people to chat the other teams in the ‘Caps group, Chicago, San Jose and Seattle.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...