The Third Sub Episode 23: Previewing the 3 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS is Back opponents

In this 23rd episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time joined by a full complement of guests, who join the show to help them preview the Vancouver Whitecaps 3 opponents throughout Group B at MLS is Back.

To kick things off, they’re joined by Alicia Rodriguez of SB Nation in California, who covers all California teams for SB Nation, including the San Jose Earthquakes with ‘Center Line Soccer’.

She takes the time to chat all things Earthquakes, including a look at the impact Matias Almeyda has had, the ‘Quakes most important players, how they match up against the ‘Caps, and the ‘Third Wheel’ rivalry both teams have developed.

Next up, Alex and Sam are joined by Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder at Heart in Seattle, who covers all things Seattle soccer, with a primary focus on the Sounders.

He takes the time to chat the Sounders vs Whitecaps rivalry, the Sounders struggles at MLS is Back so far, the important players on the Sounders, their squad’s fitness conundrum, some scheduling woes, and the youth movement down in Seattle.

Lastly, Alex and Sam are joined by Mike and Nick of Sons of a Pitch podcast, who run an MLS-based podcast out of the Chicago area.

In that part, they take the time to chat the Fire’s rebrand, the outlook for this rebuilding roster, their early-season defensive struggles, some returning and new players to watch, their thoughts on the new management, and how the move to Soldier Field can help out this club long-term.

Alicia can be found on twitter @soccermusings, and she can be found in writing at Center Line Soccer, Angels on Parade and LAG Confidential, the three Californian SB Nation sites.

Jeremiah can be found on twitter @JeremiahOshan, as well as in writing over at Sounder at Heart.

Lastly, you can find Mike and Nick on twitter @SOPSoccer, as well as on their website, Sons of a Pitch, where they regularly post their podcast.

