The Third Sub Episode 24: Analyzing the Vancouver Whitecaps MiB opener and previewing match #2

Welcome back to the 24th episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all-things Vancouver Whitecaps.

And for the first time in 4 months, they actually have a game to talk about, as the Whitecaps took on the San Jose Earthquakes to open their MLS is Back tournament on Wednesday. With that game still very fresh in their memories, they take a look back at what they took away from that performance, as the ‘Caps ultimately succumbed to the ‘Quakes by a score of 4-3, after having done so well to go up 4-3.

They look at how the ‘Caps got that lead, but also how they throw away, while pondering one important question: could it all have been avoided? As a result of that question, it leads to a nuanced tactical debate, as they break down why San Jose was able to get back into the game, and how Marc Dos Santos could have potentially adjusted to neutralize the ‘Quakes resurgence.

After that, they shift their talk to the individual performances, as they rate the performance of every Whitecaps player that saw the field, before rating their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this case was MLS debutant Patrick Metcalfe.

To wrap up the episode, they look at the upcoming Seattle Sounders game on Sunday, and give their thoughts on what they could potentially see happening, as both teams get set to do battle in the latest installement of the Cascadia Cup.

For a more in-depth preview on the ‘Caps vs the Sounders, make sure to check out Episode 23, right at the 42nd minute, as Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder at Heart joined the show to set the table for that clash. You can find that episode here.

(Cover Photo via Matthew Stith and Jared Martinez/MLS)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...