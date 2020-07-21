The Third Sub Episode 25: Vancouver Whitecaps plug one leak, open another vs Seattle Sounders

In their 25th episode of the Third Sub, Alex and Sam are back, this time to chat the latest Vancouver Whitecaps loss to the Seattle Sounders this past Sunday at MLS is Back.

To kick things off, they chat what went wrong against the Sounders, who executed a masterclass in counter-attacking football against the ‘Caps. How could the ‘Caps have reacted better to that? Alex and Sam discuss.

They also chat Thomas Hasal’s debut, Max Crepeau’s unfortunate injury, the call to give Theo Bair more minutes, Erik Godoy’s importance and the ‘Caps formation conundrum in the first part of the show.

After that, the talk shifts to the individual performances against the Sounders, as they split the players into 3 categories, and talk about their overall impressions of how each player fared against Seattle.

To round things off, they give one word each for their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this one went to Thomas Hasal, Derek Cornelius and Cristian Gutierrez, as Marc Dos Santos actually made full use of his substitutions on Sunday.

Before wrapping up, they also look ahead to the Chicago Fire on Thursday, and crunch what needs to happen for the Whitecaps to have any hope at advancing to the next round of the MLS is Back tournament.

For a more in-depth preview of Chicago, you can check the interview Alex and Sam did with Mike and Nick from Sons of a Pitch Podcast in episode 23, at the 1 hour and 16 minute mark, to see what you can expect from their Eastern foes in this pivotal matchup. You can find that episode here.

(Cover Photo via Matthew Stith/MLS)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

