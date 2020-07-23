The Third Sub Episode 26: Delay paves the way for late Vancouver Whitecaps storm surge vs Fire

For the first time in a while, there’s a Vancouver Whitecaps victory to talk about, so in the latest episode of their podcast, The Third Sub, Alex and Sam do just that. Check it out below.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time to talk about the Vancouver Whitecaps surprise victory over the Chicago Fire on Thursday.

Shortly after the match, they hopped on the microphones to give their fresh takes after a big win for the ‘Caps, who eliminated the Fire and advanced to the Round of 16 at MLS is Back in one big swoop.

To start things off, they break down the tactics that allowed the ‘Caps to do just that, as they tip their hat to Marc Dos Santos for acknowledging his team’s weaknesses and playing to their strengths, which they did to perfection in this one. It wasn’t pretty, but considering how shorthanded they are, it was necessary, and it paved the way for them to grab 3 crucial points.

After that, talk shifts to some of the individual performances, as they look at how the players fared. From the standout performers, to some of the quieter names, they look at the characters who proved to be key to this victory.

That provides a nice segway into the end of the show, where they break down their ‘Third Sub(s) of the Game’, which today were David Milinkovic and Cristian Gutierrez, and each give a phrase to describe their impact off of the bench.

Before signing off, they also then look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, as they each pick who they’d rather face between Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC, the 2 teams that Vancouver has a chance of facing, which will be decided based on how the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo game later on Thursday goes.

Depending on which of the two teams they get, Alex and Sam also plan to do a special preview show ahead of that match, so stay tuned for that!

