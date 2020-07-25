The Third Sub Episode 27: What to expect from SKC ahead of MiB clash vs Vancouver Whitecaps (Ft. Cody Bradley)

Another day, another episode of the Third Sub Podcast! In this 27th episode of the show, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Cody Bradley of the Blue Testament, who helps preview the ‘Caps matchup with SKC on Sunday.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub!

In their 27th episode, Alex and Sam are back, this time joined by Cody Bradley of the Blue Testament, a website covering all things Sporting Kansas City, to help preview the Vancouver Whitecaps clash against Sporting KC this Sunday.

With Cody, they dive into how things have gone this tournament so far for SKC, who look like early MLS is Back favourites, thanks to some strong play across the board, especially offensively. Thanks to new arrivals Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda, SKC are flying, and Cody explains why.

After, they talk about what to expect from SKC in a big match like this, as well as look at the expectations of the club at MLS is Back, with Sporting KC seeming poised to make a deep run down in Orlando.

They then take a look at what the ‘Caps need to do in order to have a chance against SKC, especially in a one game knockout match, where anything can happen. Cody shares his concerns with the team so far, and explains how the ‘Caps can exploit them, especially in a match like this.

To round things off, they chat some ‘Caps vs SKC barnburners of MLS’s past, offer some predictions for the match, and learn a bit of Kansas City geography.

You can find Cody on twitter @ThatCodyTho, and his written work at The Blue Testament, the SB Nation blog covering all things Sporting Kansas City.

Cover Photo Credit: Jared Martinez/MLS

