The Third Sub Episode 28: Penalty kick woes spoil otherwise solid Vancouver Whitecaps performance vs SKC

In their 28th episode of the Third Sub, Alex and Sam are back, this time to chat some more Vancouver Whitecaps, after the ‘Caps concluded their MLS is Back tournament this past weekend, in what was a heartbreaking loss to Sporting Kansas City.

To kick off the show, they look at what happened in that loss, both good and bad, as the ‘Caps did well to push SKC to penalty kicks, where they eventually succumbed.

From the play of their youngsters, to their defensive resilience, and much more, there was a lot of good to highlight, as Vancouver continued to bounce back nicely from a tough start to their MLS is Back tournament.

After that, they dive into some of the performances that stood out, on both sides, before sharing their thoughts on potential penalty kick strategies and lineups, a debate often brought up in the context of analytical studies on the matter.

The talk then shifts to their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which given the fact that the ‘Caps only made 1 substitution, was a segment that was rendered a bit moot, but they took that time to talk about why they weren’t surprised given the tough circumstances under which head coach Marc Dos Santos had to operate in against SKC.

To round off the episode, they then look ahead to some of the other stuff they plan to talk about on upcoming shows, including a full post-mortem of the ‘Caps performance at MLS is Back, the CPL’s return and the latest CONCACAF Men’s World Cup qualifying announcement.

