The Third Sub Episode 29: Breaking down the Canadian Premier League’s ‘Island Games’ (Ft. Terran Campbell)

In their 29th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan talk all things Canadian Premier League, as they break down the league’s recently announced return-to-play plan, before rounding this episode off with an interview with Pacific FC forward Terran Campbell, which was conducted by Alex a couple of weeks back.

Welcome back to the 29th episode of the Third Sub!

In this one, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to do a special all-Canadian Premier League-themed episode.

With the league’s recently announced return-to-play plan, the ‘Island Games’, which will take place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., they take the time to break things down, and tip their hat to the league for taking the time to properly ensure that health-and-safety protocol was met in this plan.

After that, they look at the press conference held by commissioner David Clanachan the day prior, as they break down some of his comments, including talk about the PFACan, TV broadcast deals and health protocols.

They show their support for the PFACan, state the importance of broadcasting these games on TV, and share why they think this saftey protocol has the chance to be among some of the best in North America in terms of sports returning to play.

To round off this episode, they break down their way-too-early tier lists for teams at this tournament, before giving a best and worst-case scenario for each team, while also picking some dark horses and teams to watch.

The last 20 minutes of the episode are then taken by Alex, as he shares the audio from a recent interview he conducted with Terran Campbell, who spoke to Alex about some interesting topics, including his impressions of his first CPL season, his goals for the future, Black Lives Matter, and much more. (You can find the written interview here!).

Stay tuned for future episodes of the Third Sub, as there will be a more in-depth preview of the tournament in future weeks, including a look into the teams and the players they’ll be bringing to P.E.I.

