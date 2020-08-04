The Third Sub Episode 30: Breaking down the CanMNT’s road to Qatar and talking Canadians Abroad (FT: Peter Galindo)

In their 30th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Peter Galindo of Sportsnet, who comes on the show to chat all things CanMNT, along with a bit of CPL and MLS. Here’s the first part of their chat, as they talk CanMNT players abroad, the new CONCACAF Men’s World Cup qualifying format and what it means for Canada.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In their 30th episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Peter Galindo of Sportsnet, who comes on the show to talk all things Canada Men’s National Team, along with a bit of CPL and MLS.

To kick things off in this 30th episode, they break down the latest news surrounding CONCACAF and their Men’s World Cup qualifying format, as they finally made an announcement ahead of qualifiers in the fall.

Now, thanks to a new format, Canada has new life in qualifiers, and Peter explains why.

It won’t be easy, as there are a lot of tough opponents and venues to come, but once again, they control their destiny, which is all they can ask for at this point. Along with an impending Gold Cup in 2021, it’s going to be a busy few years for the CanMNT, who will have a lot to look forward to in their road to Qatar in 2022.

After that, the talk shifts to Canadians playing abroad, as Peter details some of his findings from his ‘Canadians abroad’ series, in which he analyzed the seasons of CanMNT-eligible players playing in Belgium and in Portgual.

Before ending off for this episode, he also talks about the play of Doneil Henry in South Korea, along with the importance that a league can have on the development for a player, as Henry has proven to be a good example of what a move abroad can do for a player.

The 30th episode concludes then, but fret not, as the 31st episode will be the 2nd part of the chat with Peter, as they will go in-depth into their dream CanMNT lineups, before looking at potential Olympic qualifiers and the play of CPL and MLS CanMNT hopefuls in recent and future games.

You can find Peter on twitter @GalindoPW, and in writing at https://www.sportsnet.ca/ and https://petergalindo.wordpress.com/.

(This show is split into 2 parts, so stay tuned for part 2, which will drop soon!)

Cover photo via: Canada Soccer

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...