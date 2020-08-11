The Third Sub Episode 32: In Beom gone, CPL/MLS schedule woes, and Jonathan David’s transfer

In their 32nd episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan sit back and dive into the In Beom Hwang saga, look at the MLS scheduling headache, share some CPL schedule/kit news and talk about the latest Jonathan David transfer, in what is a jam-packed episode.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub podcast!

In their 32nd episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS, Canadian Premier League and CanMNT, in what ended up being a jam-packed episode.

First, they take a look at the ‘Caps and the latest rumours surrounding DP midfielder In Beom Hwang, who is reported to be on the move to Russia soon.

They explore In Beom’s time in Vancouver, look at what this move means for both he and the ‘Caps, before taking a look at the kind of player the ‘Caps should target as his replacement.

After that, the talk then shifts to MLS, as they take a look at the league’s confusing restart plan, and how they’ve found themselves in the middle of right and wrong with their decisions so far. With the Canadian clubs currently in scheduling limbo, it’s an interesting time to be a fan of a Canadian MLS team, as we’ve all learned.

Next, they switch over to some Canadian Premier League talk, as they give their reviews on the league’s away kit launch, and recent ‘Island Games’ schedule release. They also talk about the tournament proper, and what it can mean for teams, before teasing their plans for a full preview episode of the ‘Island Games’.

Lastly, they look at the Jonathan David transfer saga, which finally came to an end this week, as he officially signed with Lille OSC in Ligue 1. They look at what this move can mean for his career, and how it’s big for other CanMNT prospects playing both in North America and abroad, as Canadians continue to make waves in Europe.

Stay tuned for episode 33 later this week as well, as Alex and Sam will dive into a preview of the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, which get going later this week in Charlottetown P.E.I..

