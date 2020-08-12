The Third Sub Episode 33/34: An in-depth Canadian Premier League ‘Island Games’ Preview

In their 33rd and 34th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan sit back and preview the Canadian Premier League’s Island Games, which get underway in P.E.I. later this week.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub podcast!

In this special dual-episode, numbers 33 and 34, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into some Canadian Premier League talk.

Ahead of the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, they take an in-depth look at each of the league’s 8 clubs, as they analyze the players to watch, the questions to monitor and storylines to ponder, before rounding off the episode with some predictions.

In the 33rd episode, they look at Atletico Ottawa, Valour FC, FC Edmonton and Halifax Wanderers, before diving into Pacific FC, York 9 FC, Forge FC and Cavalry FC, along with their predictions, in the 34rd episode.

For those looking for a comprehensive preview before the ‘Island Games’ this week, these are the episodes for you, so make sure to have a listen if you’re excited for that to get underway.

With this CPL tournament promising to be an exciting one, it’s a good chance to learn about each of the CPL’s 8 teams, who will all look to raise the ‘North Star Shield’ as CPL champions when the dust settles.

