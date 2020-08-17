The Third Sub Episode 35: Reviewing CPL’s ‘Island Games’ kick-off and previewing Whitecaps return to action vs TFC

In their 35th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down the first weekend of action at the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, preview the Vancouver Whitecaps clash with Toronto FC this Tuesday, before going ‘Around the World’ with a look at the play of some Canadians abroad this weekend.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about some Canadian Premier League, Vancouver Whitecaps/MLS, and global football!

To start things off, they take a look back at the week that was in the CPL, as they kicked off their ‘Island Games’ this past weekend.

They review some of the opening matches, as they take a look at what stood out, both positively and negatively, from a relatively successful opening weekend.

To round off the CPL talk, they also look at how they’re feeling about their predictions from Episode 34, before picking a modified team of the week from matchday 1.

After that, the talk shifts to the Vancouver Whitecaps, who resume MLS action this week with a doubleheader against Toronto FC.

Ahead of the first match, which comes Tuesday, they look at how they’re feeling about both the ‘Caps and TFC, who will have a lot to prove, for different reasons, in these matches, especially after their performances at MLS is Back.

Alex and Sam then talk about the transfer of In Beom Hwang to Rubin Kazan, and how that affects the ‘Caps, before rounding off the Vancouver section with some lineup predictions, in which they share their projected XI’s for the Whitecaps in this Tuesday clash.

Once done that, they finish off the episode with some ‘Around the World’, in which they talk about what caught their eye from an international footballing perspective this weekend, including some UEFA Champions League magic from Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich, K-League action and a strong debut from Jonathan David at Lille ahead of their Ligue 1 season.

Cover Photo: Canadian Premier League/Chant Photography

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...