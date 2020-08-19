The Third Sub Episode 36: Vancouver Whitecaps Eastern road trip off to rough start after 3-0 loss to Toronto FC

In their 36th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are back, this time to talk Vancouver Whitecaps, as they break down the ‘Caps loss to Toronto FC in the first match of MLS’s phase 1 return this week.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this one, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Vancouver Whitecaps, fresh off of a tough ‘Caps loss to Toronto FC to kick off MLS’s Phase 1 return.

They look at what went wrong for Vancouver in this one, as they were outmatched in all parts of the game by their Eastern Rivals, and propose some fixes for the ‘Caps next game, which coincidentally comes in a few days against Toronto once again at BMO Field.

Do the Whitecaps have the pieces to change things up? Is a formation switch on the cards? Who should possibly start on Friday?

Alex and Sam take the time to answer all of those questions, and many more, as they look at what befell the ‘Caps on Tuesday.

After that, they take the time to talk about tactics, break down the play of some individual players, before finishing off with a look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this one was Ryan Raposo.

Can the Whitecaps find the tactical changes to disrupt the Toronto FC machine? They look at what Marc Dos Santos could possibly try in order to do just that.

Stay tuned for Episode 37, as well, which should come out before the TFC rematch, as Alex and Sam will look to get someone with Toronto expertise on to chat about the return leg from the Eastern persepctive.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

