The Third Sub Episode 37: Offensive struggles a deja vu for Vancouver Whitecaps in 1-0 loss to Toronto FC

In the 37th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan pick over the bones of yet another Vancouver Whitecaps loss, as the ‘Caps fell to Toronto FC for the 2nd time in 3 days on Friday.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Vancouver Whitecaps, after the ‘Caps suffered another tough loss this past Friday against Toronto FC.

For the second time in 3 days, the ‘Caps were unable to muster up much offensively against Toronto, and they look at why that comes down to tactics and offensive work rate, both of which being things that this ‘Caps team are seeming to lack at the moment.

From a lack of movement in the final third, to a dearth of line-breaking passes, Alex explains why he believes that the ‘Caps need to restructure their play offensively, at least bringing it back to where they were in the preseason.

After that, they talk shifts to some individual performances, as they look at who stood out on Friday, including the play of some promising young Canadians.

To round off the episode, the talk shifts to the ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which for this effort, goes to David Milinkovic and Theo Bair, the 3rd and 4th subs of Friday’s game, respectively.

Stay tuned for the 38th episode, dropping tomorrow, which will look at the week that was in the CPL, as well as Alphonso Davies winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Cover Photo via: Matthew Stith/MLS

