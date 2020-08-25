The Third Sub Episode 38: Week 2 of the CPL’s ‘Island Games’ and Alphonso Davies’s UCL triumph

In the 38th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down the 2nd week of action at the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, before taking the time to talk about the significance of Alphonso Davies’s UCL victory with Bayern Munich in the scope of Canadian sporting history.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about some Canadian Premier League and some Alphonso Davies talk.

To start things off, they dive into the week that was at the Canadian Premier League’s ‘Island Games’, which wrapped up 2 matchdays over the course of this last week.

They look at how their predictions have so far fared, as they reiterate their confidence in some teams, such as Forge, Cavalry and Halifax, and have less confidence in others, such as York 9 or Atletico Ottawa.

After that, they look at some standout performers from the tournament so far, including the play of some youngsters that are catching their eye, including the play of some forwards on Valour and Halifax.

Once done that, they quickly talk about Jonathan David’s debut for Lille on Saturday, before shifting to the talk of the country right now: Alphonso Davies’s and Bayern Munich’s Men’s UEFA Champions League victory from this past Sunday.

Alex and Sam share why they believe this victory is so significant on many levels, before stepping into an interesting debate on its place in sporting history among Canadian sporting moments, including Donovan Bailey’s historic 100 metre sprint at the 1996 Olympics.

But no matter their stance on the debate, the one thing they do believe: this is a huge victory, and it’ll have a big impact on the CanMNT both in the present and in the future.

Cover Photo via: Chant Photography/Canadian Premier League

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...