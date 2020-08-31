The Third Sub Episode 39: Sports strike huge for BLM awareness, ‘Caps lose again, CPL rolls on and Buchahan’s UWCL win

In the 39th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan take the time to talk about the importance of sports going on strike, the most recent Vancouver Whitecaps loss against the Montreal Impact, the latest week of action at the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, and Kadeisha Buchanan’s big European triumph.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this 39th episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about a myriad of subjects after a busy weekend of action in the sporting world.

First, they take some time to talk about the importance of the strike that many sports went on last week, in protest of the Black Lives Matter movement, before looking at how sports and politics will always be linked, and why that’s important.

After that, they catch up the most recent Vancouver Whitecaps loss from last week, as the ‘Caps fell to the Montreal Impact by a score of 2-0.

They talk about the play of the kids for Vancouver, look at what the ‘Caps need to do to fix their offensive woes, and pick through their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, as is tradition.

The talk then shifts over to P.E.I, as they recap the latest weekend of action in the Canadian Premier League, as the ‘Island Games’ continues to throw up several surprises on the pitch and in the standings.

To round off the episode, they talk about Kadeisha Buchanan’s historic 4th consecutive Champions League triumph with Lyon, and what that means for the CanWNT, while also tipping their hat to the competition for offering up some entertaining games this year.

