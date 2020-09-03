The Third Sub Episode 40: Previewing the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps clash with TFC (Ft. Michael Singh)

In their 40th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Michael Singh of Waking the Red, as they take the time to preview the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps game against Toronto FC on Saturday.

Welcome back to episode 40 of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Michael Singh of Waking the Red, the SBNation blog covering all things Toronto FC, Canadian Premier League and Canadian National Teams.

With Michael, they look at a bunch of Toronto FC related topics, including TFC’s recent unbeaten streak, what went wrong in the loss that broke the streak against the Montreal Impact, learn the best way how to beat this TFC team and much more.

After that, they look at some of the individual standouts on Toronto, such as Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley, Pablo Piatti and Jozy Altidore, and look at how they’ve meshed so far as a quintet since getting their first minutes together at the start of phase 1 of the MLS return.

To round off the chat with Michael, they chat about the upcoming ‘Caps vs TFC clash this weekend at BC Place, and hear Michael’s thoughts on the game, the importance of it for Canadian Championship and MLS purposes, before rounding off with his prediction, which based on the recent 2 ‘Caps losses to TFC at BMO Field, is understandably in Toronto’s favour.

For the last 20 minutes, Alex and Sam round-off the episode by giving some final remarks on their chat with Michael, before giving some predictions of their own, with Alex going into a bit of a prognostic more similar to Michael’s, while Sam leans into the chaos a bit, prompting a bet from Alex.

You can find Michael on twitter @MichaelSingh94, and in writing at Waking the Red, where he does all sorts of Toronto FC pieces, and is part of a weekly Waking the Red Podcast.

