The Third Sub Episode 41: The Whitecaps bust their slump vs TFC and the CPL finishes Round 1 of Island Games

In their 41st episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan look back at a rare Vancouver Whitecaps victory, recap a busy weekend in Canadian Premier League action, and look at an important announcement from within the ‘Caps Academy and first-team setup.

Welcome back to the Third Sub Podcast!

In their 41st episode of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat some Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Premier League action.

To start things off, they go back and analyze the Whitecaps win from the weekend, in which the ‘Caps took out Toronto FC by a score of 3-2.

Alex shares what it was like to take in the match in person, while Sam shares some of his observations from watching it back after, as they break down what is only the ‘Caps 3rd victory of 2020.

They also talk about some of the individual performances, as well as how they thought the new-look tactical setup fared, before diving into some talk about young players, and sharing their thoughts on what the recent splash of kids in the first-team lineup has done.

After that, they shift their talk over to the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, as the first round of that tournament wrapped up this weekend.

From an entertaining finish from Pacific, to a clinical win from Halifax, plus business as usual from Forge and Cavalry, they look at what the final 4 teams did to qualify, before taking a look back at their predictions from a few weeks ago.

Sam interestingly enough went 4/4, while Alex went 3/4, and in the good spirit of the show, they say ‘why not give it another shot’ and give their predictions for the next round while they’re at it.

To round things off, they then look at the recent reshuffling in the Whitecaps coaching ranks, as it was announced that assistant coach Vanni Startini will shift from the first-team over to the Academy, while longtime Academy Craig Dalrymple will move on from the club on October 15th, two moves which will open up a vacant assistant coach position on the first-team.

As part of the ‘Caps long-term plan, it’s an interesting move, one that sets the table for an interesting next year or so in the coaching ranks.

