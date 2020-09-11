The Third Sub Episode 42: Previewing Montreal vs Vancouver x2, the Thierry Henry project and some CPL talk (Ft. Tristan D’Amours)

In the 42nd episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Tristan D’Amours of ProSoccerUSA, who comes on to talk Montreal Impact and some other Canadian soccer subjects ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps match with the Impact this weekend.

In their 42nd episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Tristan D’Amours of ProSoccerUSA, as they chat some Montreal Impact, Canadian Premier League, Canadian rivalries and much more in an in-depth chat.

To start things off, they talk about the Montreal Impact, as the Impact find themselves reeling after a heartbreaking loss at home to Toronto FC earlier this week. What does that loss mean for the Impact? They take a look at that, and other subjects from that game, as TFC stunned the Impact in their own ground for the 2nd time in 2 weeks.

After that, they chat about the Impact vs TFC rivalry, as well as the historic nature of the rivalry between Montreal and Vancouver, which used to be among the fiercest in North America, before MLS’s scheduling for matches between Eastern and Western teams helped tame things between the two sides.

The talk then shifts to the current project in Montreal, as they chat about some of the faces of the Thierry Henry rebuild so far, before talking about the man himself, Henry, who has so far had a pretty good start to his MLS coaching career for the Impact.

They then look at the upcoming matchup(s) between Montreal and the Vancouver Whitecaps, as the Impact look to rescue their Canadian Championship hopes, while the ‘Caps look to revive their MLS season, with their Canadian Championship dreams already dashed due to the recent TFC win over Montreal.

Once the MLS chat is done and dusted, they then shift the topic to the Canadian Premier League, which Tristan has been following quite closely, as he shares some of his impressions on the teams and players that have stood out on P.E.I. over the past few weeks at the ‘Island Games’.

He also states the importance of a Quebec-based CPL team capitalizing on this wave of talented Quebecois players making an impact all over the league, before the talk shifts to the PLSQ and how players are falling through the cracks there, as evidenced by the standout play of PLSQ graduates such as Mo Farsi and Diyaeddine Abzi for Cavalry FC and York 9, respectively.

You can find Tristan on Twitter @tristandamours, and in writing for many outlets, including ProSoccerUSA, MLSSoccer, CanPL.ca and whatahowler.com, as well as in audio form on the Scrum Podcast and IMFCRadio, among others.

