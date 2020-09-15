The Third Sub Episode 43: Breaking down a fiery Vancouver Whitecaps loss to the Impact and a CPL update

In the 43rd episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan pick over the bones of yet another Vancouver Whitecaps loss, this time coming against the Montreal Impact, before taking a look at the last few days of action in the Canadian Premier League.

Welcome back to the Third Sub Podcast!

In their 43rd episode of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat some Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Premier League action.

To start things off, they dive into the most recent Whitecaps match, a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Impact at home on Sunday, as they were unable to build off a big victory over Toronto FC a week prior.

From another poor defensive performance, to a quiet game from their big players, and more, they look at what plagued the ‘Caps on Sunday, as some long-term issues continue to come to the forefront once again.

After that, they dive into some of the individual performances from Sunday, and then share their thoughts on the hasty exits of Ali Adnan and Lucas Cavallini, whose fiery antics caused a bit of a stir online.

As usual, they then dive into their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, who in this case, due to a rare quadruple sub, consists of Fredy Montero, Cristian Gutierrez, Cristian Dajome, Jake Nerwinski and Yordy Reyna, giving one word for each of their performances off of the bench.

Lastly, they then take a quick look around the CPL’s ‘Island Games’, as Round 2 of that competition finishes up this week, with a big final looming Saturday. If you like CPL content, stay tuned for later this week, as Alex and Sam will do a special finals preview sometime before the game on Saturday.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

