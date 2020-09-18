The Third Sub Episode 44: Previewing the Canadian Premier League’s ‘Island Games’ final

In the 44th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some Canadian Premier League talk, as they preview the league’s final, which will be between Forge FC and Halifax Wanderers this Saturday.

In episode 44 of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Canadian Premier League ahead of the final of the ‘Island Games’ this weekend.

First, they dive into both finalists, Forge FC and the Halifax Wanderers, and what they can expect from both of them heading into the final. Forge has an upper-hand based on experience, but Halifax has looked good all tournament long, and can lay claim to being a sort of bogey team for Forge these past 2 years.

After that, they look at the nominees for the CPL’s individual awards, which were announced on Friday, and pick a winner for each of them, which include MVP, Golden Glove, U21 player of the year and coach of the year.

Then, they look at what each of the other CPL teams could learn from this season, as well as what Forge and Halifax have done, as they’ve done a good job at highlighting the importance of finding depth to surround your high-end talent.

Lastly, they break down some of the interesting nuggets from David Clanachan’s press conference today, as the CPL commissioner dropped some interesting stuff about a potential 2021 season, what teams can do to stay fit in the offseason and some news on 2021 kits.

