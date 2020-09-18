The Third Sub Episode 45: Analyzing the Vancouver Whitecaps win over the Impact and previewing RSL

In their 45th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down the Vancouver Whitecaps victory over the Montreal Impact this past Wednesday, before looking forward to their clash with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

In this one, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat some Vancouver Whitecaps, after the ‘Caps did well to beat the Montreal Impact at BC Place on Wednesday.

To start things off, they look at went right for Vancouver, including a switch to the 4-2-3-1, improved defensive play and some clinical Fredy Montero finishing, all part of a pretty complete effort from the ‘Caps.

After that, they dive into some of the individual performances that stood out, including the play of Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert, David Milinkovic, Cristian Dajome, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake NerwinskI, Derek Cornelius and Thomas Hasal, before looking at the good problem that the ‘Caps have in terms of their much-improved depth situation from last year.

Ending chatter of the Montreal game, they then look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this one was Ali Adnan, giving one word on his performance, before looking at what his short and long-term future could look like for the ‘Caps.

Lastly, they look ahead to this weekend’s matchup with Real Salt Lake, as they look at what to expect from RSL, who’s form has been up and down as of late, before throwing themselves on the line by giving a prediction.

