The Third Sub Episode 46: The Vancouver Whitecaps keep rolling with road win over RSL

In the 46th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down yet another Vancouver Whitecaps victory, as the ‘Caps are fresh off beating Real Salt Lake this past weekend, giving the team some momentum ahead of a big matchup with LAFC on Wednesday.

In the 46th episode of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about yet another Vancouver Whitecaps victory, which came over Real Salt Lake this past weekend.

For the first time in over 16 months, Vancouver has won back-to-back games, and they look at how the ‘Caps made that happen, as they overcame a slow start to take out RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium.

From an improved defensive posture, to clinical finishing from a new-look front 3/4, the Whitecaps have found form as of late, and they look at if this is sustainable, with some wondering about the legimitacy of this streak considering that both came against 10 men.

After that, they take the time to talk about some of the standout individual performances, including the continued resurgence of Fredy Montero as part of a deadly front 3 with Cristian Dajome and David Milinkovic, before looking at what paved the way for this win from a tactical standpoint, as the ‘Caps combined some resilient defensive performance with clinical finishing to get all 3 points.

To round off the match talk, they then take a look at this week’s ‘Third Sub of the Match’, which is Leonard Owusu, giving one word for his performance off of the bench for the Whitecaps on Saturday.

Finishing things off, they then take a look ahead to the ‘Caps next match, which comes against LAFC this weekend, as they try to preview what is going to be a very interesting game against an opponent that has been all over the map form-wise this season.

