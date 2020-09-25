The Third Sub Episode 48: Previewing the Vancouver Whitecaps quest to chop up the Timbers at ‘home’

In the 48th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan preview the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps matchup, which comes against the Portland Timbers in a unique Vancouver ‘home’ game at Providence Park in Portland.

In their 48th episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps clash with the Portland Timbers.

First, they look at what to expect from the Timbers, who have been a streaky team as of late, rising to 2nd in the Western Conference thanks to a nice run of form that’s seen them win their last 2 games.

From the threat of Yimmy Chara on the wing, to the emergence of Jeremy Ebobisse, as well as the ‘Double Diego’ threat of Diego Valeri and Diego Chara in midfield, Alex and Sam look at who the ‘Caps need to be wary of on the offensive side of things, especially after a heavy loss to LAFC’s talented cast of attackers in the midweek.

After that, they look at Portland’s weakness, which appears to be their defence, which has only been masked by some excellent goalkeeping from Steve Clark, who continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in all of Major League Soccer this season with his play behind a porous Timbers defensive line.

Once done with the Timbers chatter, the talk then shifts to the Whitecaps, as they look at what the ‘Caps need to work on ahead of this one, as well as how playing at ‘home’ in Portland will affect them.

They also try and take a stab at predicting both the Whitecaps lineup and the matches final score, with the predictions understandably a bit sour after getting them so horribly wrong ahead of the LAFC game.

