The Third Sub Episode 50: Vancouver Whitecaps lose to Timbers, and a CanMNT Gold Cup update

In the 50th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan discuss the most recent Vancouver Whitecaps game, a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers, before also delving into some other topics, including the Whitecaps long term plan, the value of substitutions, and the most recent Gold Cup draw.

Welcome back to the Third Sub Podcast!

In a special milestone episode, their 50th, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk some Vancouver Whitecaps, before wrapping up with some Gold Cup and CanMNT talk.

To start things off, before diving into the ‘Caps most recent game, a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers, they look at the state of flux surrounding the club right now, which was well summarized by Kristian Jack of TSN after the game, and look at his comments and share what their thoughts about all of that are.

How can the ‘Caps steady their ship? Can Axel Schuster play a role in that? How does the club stem warranted fan anger? They try to answer those questions, as the ‘Caps continue down a confusing crossroads that they’ve been stuck at for a few years now.

Once through that, they look at the match itself, starting off with a look at the individual performances.

They praise the return of Erik Godoy, give Ali Adnan and Fredy Montero some good reviews, talk about Cristian Gutierrez’s bounce back after a tough and costly mistake, look at what’s ailing Lucas Cavallini, before finishing by comparing the contrasting performances from Leonard Owusu and Janio Bikel together in midfield.

After that, they look at the team from a more global context, as they look at how they continue to get plagued by inconsistency, but are showing signs of growth.

Finishing off the ‘Caps talk, they then look at Marc Dos Santos’s rotation and substitution woes from Sunday, jumpstarting an interesting debate about the importance of rotating your squad and using your substitutions, with both Alex and Sam bringing up some good arguments to why using your bench can make a big difference in games like that.

Lastly, the talk then shifts to some international football, and more specifically, CONCACAF, as Alex shares his many thoughts from the 2021 Gold Cup draw this week, which was a landmark event for so many reasons.

Before heading out, they take the time to thank every one of you, the listeners, as without you, the show would be nothing. Thanks for all of the support you’ve shown on the episodes, and there is much more content to come in the future, so stay tuned for all of that!

