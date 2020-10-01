The Third Sub Episode 51: Vancouver Whitecaps 2020 midseason awards and previewing the Sounders

In the 51st episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan lead a special awards episode, handing out some midseason silverware to members of the Vancouver Whitecaps, before previewing the ‘Caps next game, which comes this weekend against the Seattle Sounders.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In episode 51, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Vancouver Whitecaps in a unique episode.

It’s award season in the Third Sub world, as the guys dive into some midseason awards to hand out to members of this Whitecaps side, with the 2020 MLS season somehow having recently passed its halfway point, even though it hasn’t felt like it.

They give their midseason picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Unsung Hero, Defender of the Year, Departure of the Year, Third Sub of the Year, Goal of the Year and Game of the Year.

From some surprising faces, to some expected winners, there’s a lot of silverware thrown around in this episode, including one special double-winner (and it’s not who you think!)

After that, they take some time to quickly preview the ‘Caps next game, which comes against the Seattle Sounders this upcoming Saturday, as the ‘Caps arguably get their stiffest test since the beginning of MLS’s return-to-play plan in August.

With that in mind, Alex and Sam share what they want to see from the ‘Caps in that game, before looking at some possible lineups and score predictions.

If you have Twitter, make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast @thirdsubpod!

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them .

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

