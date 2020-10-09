The Third Sub Episode 53: Previewing Vancouver Whitecaps vs RSL part 2 and talking MLS officiating (FT: Ian Knighton)

In episode 53 of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan preview the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps match versus RSL with Ian Knighton, writer for RSL Soapbox, the SB Nation website covering all things soccer in Utah.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Ian Knighton of RSL Soapbox, who joins them to preview the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps clash versus Real Salt Lake.

To start things off, they take a quick look back at when these two teams last played, which was a mere 3 weeks ago, as the ‘Caps picked up their last victory in a dramatic 2-1 result over RSL.

After that, talk shifts to how RSL has fared since that game, as they look to carve out their identity in the midst of a change of ownership, which Ian takes the time to talk about.

Next, the talk shifts to individual players, such as Pablo Ruiz, Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak and Sam Johnson, as Ian shares who he thinks the most important player to the RSL team is.

Once through that, they take some time to talk about youth development, as Real have continued to be one of the best teams at playing homegrowns, and Ian shares why that is down to a couple of factors, including opportunity and having a second team playing in the USL.

Then, they talk about the upcoming game, and how they feel about it, before all giving a prediction of what’s to come.

Lastly, they take the time to talk about officiating and VAR, as Ian, who is qualified official, shares his thoughts on some of the interesting officiating decisions the ‘Caps have faced as late, before shifting into a chat about officiating as a whole in MLS.

