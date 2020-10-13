The Third Sub Episode 54: Vancouver Whitecaps bust slump vs RSL, looking ahead to LAFC part 2

In the 54th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan look back at a big Vancouver Whitecaps win from the weekend, before looking ahead to their next game, a rematch with an LAFC side that handily beat them a few weeks ago.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about the most recent Vancouver Whitecaps game, a victory over Real Salt Lake.

First, they take a look at some of the individual performances, before diving into some discussions surrounding Michael Baldisimo’s role on the ‘Caps, and what should happen with Ranko Veselinovic and his purchase option.

After that, they get into a debate about Leonard Owusu and Janio Bikel, and how their performances have been so far, before taking a look at the play of Fredy Montero and Lucas Cavallini, and how the ‘Caps should deploy them.

To finish off the RSL talk, they take a look at the Third Sub of the game, which ended up being Derek Cornelius, as they give one word for his performance.

Before moving onto the LA game, however, they then take the time to talk about an interesting statistical analysis that was made online about MLS teams and the substitutions they make, as they look at how Marc Dos Santos came out strongly relatively to his peers in terms of the number of subs he makes in matches.

Lastly, they look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, which comes this Wednesday against LAFC, assessing how this matchup may go and looking at what Vancouver needs to do in order to avoid another embarrassing loss against LA.

