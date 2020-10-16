The Third Sub Episode 55: Vancouver Whitecaps surprise in win over LAFC, get set to take on LA Galaxy

In the 55th episode of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan look back at a big Vancouver Whitecaps victory over LAFC, before looking ahead to their next game, a clash with LA Galaxy in California.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In their 55th episode of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about another Vancouver Whitecaps victory, with the ‘Caps fresh off of winning back-to-back games for only the second time this season thanks to their triumph over LAFC.

With the ‘Caps having done well to beat LAFC on Wednesday, Alex and Sam look back at what stood out from that game, including some improved midfield play, a deadly trio up front and some timely defence.

Even more importantly, they look at the sustainability of the performance, as they tip their hat to the ‘Caps for not only winning, but looking a lot more full value for the victory, as well.

After that, they finish off the talk of the LAFC game by taking a look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this clash was Michael Baldisimo, giving one word for his play off of the bench for the ‘Caps.

To round off the episode, they then take a quick look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, a Sunday clash in California against the struggling LA Galaxy, who come into this game having lost 6 in a row.

Can the ‘Caps take advantage of that, allowing them to push even further up the MLS Western Conference playoff picture? Alex and Sam share what they think, before sharing some predictions of how they think the game might go.

If you have Twitter, make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast @thirdsubpod!

Cover Photo via: Craig Mitchelldyer/Vancouver Whitecaps

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them .

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...