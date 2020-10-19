The Third Sub Episode 56: Vancouver Whitecaps lose late one to LA Galaxy, capping wild MLS weekend

In their 56th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan take a look back at a tough Vancouver Whitecaps loss from Sunday, as well as some other pertinent ‘Caps and MLS-related storylines that stood out from the weekend.

In their 56th episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, taking the time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after the ‘Caps suffered a tough 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on the weekend.

They take the time to look at what happened in the game, as the ‘Caps just couldn’t find a way to muster up the energy they needed, causing the unfortunate result, one that keeps an already-tight Western Conference playoff picture as tight as ever.

After that, they look at how things went from an individual perspective, as some ‘Caps had mixed performances, both positive and negative, from some of the Vancouver players on Sunday.

Once through that, they take the time to talk about the David Milinkovic situation, as the French forward was surprisingly left out of the squad for a ‘technical decision’ on Sunday, leading to some speculation about his current status.

Then, they take the time to talk about substitutions in their ‘Third Sub of the Game’ segment, giving one word for this game’s Third Sub, Theo Bair, before delving into a rant about Marc Dos Santos’s handling of his changes in this game.

Before finishing up, they then take the time to chat about the Ranko Veselinovic transfer, which was made permanent on Sunday, then shift chatter to a more league-wide perspective, as they talk about the Supporters Shield debacle that gripped MLS all weekend, taking the time to propose a couple of fixes.

