The Third Sub Episode 58: Vancouver Whitecaps keep rolling with victory over Earthquakes

In the 58th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the Vancouver Whitecaps win over the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend, before looking ahead to their clash versus the Seattle Sounders in midweek.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat another Vancouver Whitecaps victory!

After the ‘Caps did well to grind out a victory over the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend, they dive into how the game unfolded, as Vancouver overcame a slow start and a tough defensive mistake to get a gritty victory.

They then get into a debate about these sorts of victories and the validity of them, as the ‘Caps have found a way to get results as of late, but not always via the prettiest of means.

While that may mean making the playoffs, the question of the long-term implications of such a thing is something worth pondering, especially if a lot of these guys don’t end up sticking around next season.

After diving into the other parts of the game, they finish off the San Jose talk with a look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which in this one goes to Andy Rose and Cristian Gutierrez, giving one word each of their respective performances.

To finish things off, they then look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, coming against Seattle in midweek, giving a prediction for how they think the game will go.

With Alex on a bit of a hot streak after an accurate prediction for the San Jose game, he tests his luck with a bold prognostic, while Sam smartly goes for a bit of the more conservative projection.

