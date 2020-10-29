The Third Sub Episode 59: Vancouver Whitecaps strikeout versus Sounders, setting table for eventful last 2 games

In the 59th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest Vancouver Whitecaps game, a loss to the Seattle Sounders, before looking ahead to what’s next for the ‘Caps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In episode 59 of the show, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about another Vancouver Whitecaps game.

This time, however, it’s a ‘Caps loss that’s on the menu, as they pick over the bones of a tough Vancouver loss at the hands of the Seattle Sounders.

First, they dive into the game itself, before jumping into a couple of discussion points, including a look at Marc Dos Santos’s confusing plan for his young players and the surprise formation change.

After that, they take a look at the Third Sub of the Match, which for this game was Fredy Montero, giving one word for his performance.

Once through all of the Seattle talk, they take a look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, a clash with the Portland Timbers, giving their thoughts on that potential matchup, finishing with some lineup projections and score predictions.

Lastly, they take a quick look at some other Canadian Soccer news, including the appointment of Bev Priestman as the Canadian Women’s National Team coach, some surprising moves at Pacific FC and Jonathan David’s bad luck at Lille.

