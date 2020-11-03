The Third Sub Episode 60: Vancouver Whitecaps Cascadia Woes continue, putting playoff hopes on life support

In their 60th episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into yet another Vancouver Whitecaps game, as they break down the ‘Caps penultimate game of the season, a loss to the Portland Timbers, before looking ahead to their season finale versus the LA Galaxy.

First, they pick over a tough ‘Caps loss to the Portland Timbers on the weekend, they dive into what that result means for the rest of the Whitecaps season, as the loss left them all but eliminated from the MLS playoffs.

From some quiet games from the forwards, to another tough individual error defensively, they look at what plagued the ‘Caps against their rivals, as they would be unable to reverse their struggles against Cascadia opposition this season.

They then take a look at the Third Sub of the Game from that match, which in this case was Theo Bair, giving one word for his performance off of the bench.

After that, they look at the ‘Caps 4 nominees for player of the year, which were revealed this week, sharing their thoughts on who made the cut and who didn’t.

Lastly, they look ahead to the ‘Caps next game, a clash with the LA Galaxy, which depending on what happens this week, could be a ‘win-and you’re in’ game in terms of rescuing Vancouver’s playoff hopes. Against a resurging Galaxy team who looked freed up by the firing of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, it won’t be easy, but at the very least, it’ll be a chance to end the year on a high note.

