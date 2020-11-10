The Third Sub Episode 61: The Vancouver Whitecaps finish on a high versus Galaxy

In the 61st episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the last Vancouver Whitecaps game of 2020, a win over the LA Galaxy, before tucking into some other important MLS and Canadian Soccer headlines from this past weekend.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about the final Vancouver Whitecaps game of the 2020 MLS season, with the ‘Caps having done well to beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.

First, they look at that game versus the Galaxy, breaking down some of what they saw, as the ‘Caps certainly confirmed a lot of what was already known about them in the win.

After that, they look at how what they learned can be applied this offseason, as the ‘Caps head into a massive transfer period for their team, especially given what they’ve done in recent transfer windows.

To finish off the LA Galaxy talk, they then look at this match’s ‘Third Sub of the Game’, which was (unfortunately) a legendary 5-second cameo from youngster Damiano Pecile, giving one word for his performance.

Once through that, they take a look at the Whitecaps Awards show from last week, sharing some thoughts on the award winners, before taking a quick look at some MLS chatter with the regular season now over.

And to end things off, they each share a moment to talk about the legendary Tony Waiters, who unfortunately passed away on Tuesday morning, discussing the impact that the longtime Canada Men’s Soccer and Whitecaps head coach had on Canadian Soccer and the sport in Vancouver.

