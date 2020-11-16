The Third Sub Episode 63: Presenting the inaugural Third Sub End of Season Award Show

In the 63rd episode of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into their first-ever Third Sub End of Season Award Show, as they hand out some hardware to the Vancouver Whitecaps now that their 2020 MLS season has concluded.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into the first ever Third Sub End of Season Awards show!

The awards up for grabs include:

MVP

Rookie of the Year

Unsung Hero

Defender of the Year

Shea Salinas Departure of the Year

Robert Earnshaw Third Sub of the Year

Eric Hassli Goal of the Year

Alphonso Davies most promising player

Kendall Waston most improved player

Game of the Year

They give 3 nominees for each award, before announcing their winner, with Alex and Sam each picking their own victor, with overlap whenever applicable.

Overall, there are some very interesting candidates for each award, including some surprising winners and some intriguing names that left the show with multiple pieces of hardware in their back pockets.

